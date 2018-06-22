0 Don't believe these 5 used car myths

*This is a sponsored article by Toyota of Orlando*

Shopping for a car is no easy feat, but shopping for used car in Orlando can be downright nerve-wracking. How do you know you’re getting the deal you want on a reliable car that’s going to last? Well, the best way to beat your nerves and find the right ride is to educate yourself on the ins and outs of preowned vehicles, and Toyota of Orlando is here to help! Today we’re busting 5 common used car myths so you can come out wiser on the other side.

Shop used cars confidently this summer

Myth #1: Don’t bother buying used – new cars are a better investment of your money.

Definitely not true. In fact, sometimes used vehicles can be a BETTER investment! Remember, when you buy a new car it goes through a major depreciation period right off the bat (you actually lose a significant amount of value as you drive off the lot). Do your homework and seek out reliable used options that have a good track record, and be sure to shop responsibly.

Myth #2: Warranties aren’t worth the extra money.

Not always true. Sometimes you don’t need over-the-top warranties, true. But sometimes warranties can give you wiggle room and peace of mind on a preowned car. Check out our Toyota Certified Used Cars in Orlando if you’re curious about warranties – these cars come with a 12-month/12,000 mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 7-year/100,000 mile powertrain warranty. As long as you look at the specifics covered by the warranty, you can decide if it’s giving you worthwhile coverage.

Myth #3: Skip the test drive and just check the car over.

FALSE! Never skip the test drive… ever. You have to get behind the wheel to ensure the car handles well in all aspects of drive time, including accelerating, braking, turning, parking, and reversing. Not to mention, this is the time to look out for odd smells or sounds. And it’s also your chance to ensure you actually like the car and are comfortable in the driver’s seat.

Toyota of Orlando wants to help you find the truth!

Myth #4: Never trade in your car at the dealership.

False! It’s always wise to at least get an offer on your car from the dealership. They may offer you more bang for your buck, and they’ll also take care of all the paperwork and the title transfer for you, saving you time and money. Toyota of Orlando will make you a cash offer on the spot!

Myth #5: Used cars are returnable!

False. So false! If you’re operating under the assumption that you can just return a car that you don’t like, think again. It’s rare to find a dealer that still operates under the “three-day rule” – with most dealers AND private sellers, it’s a done deal once you sign the dotted line and there are no returns… period. Shop wisely!

Ready to explore our Orlando used cars? Come on down and don’t forget to request your FREE CarFax history report! We’re open seven days a week until 10pm at 3575 Vineland Road, just off I-4 near the Millenia Mall.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.