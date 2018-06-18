0 Hurricane season is here – get prepped with Orlando Toyota tips

Hurricane season has officially begun, and we’re already seen several disturbances swirling around out there. Are you ready to take on what storm season brings to our door? You may have stocked up on supplies, bought your plywood, and looked into a generator, but have you thought about how you’ll prep your car? Toyota of Orlando is here with tips to make the process easy and efficient.

Toyota of Orlando shares tips to make hurricane prep easy

Tip #1: Know where you’re going to park.

When the hurricane arrives, where will you be parking your car? It’s best to park inside a garage, obviously, but not everyone has access to one. If you can’t park your car inside then try to find an open parking garage or at least a carport to shield your ride from debris. Also, if you live in a low-lying area then try to park your car on higher ground to avoid floodwater damage. Finally, avoid parking your car near trees or power poles – they can come down in a storm and do major damage.

Tip #2: Check your insurance policy.

What does your car insurance policy look like? Is it going to suffice if your car is damaged during a hurricane? Make sure you look over the policy carefully and if need be, make the changes necessary to ensure good coverage.

Tip #3: Take pictures of your car inside and out.

Before the storm arrives be sure to take pictures of your car from different angles, both inside and out. This will help you if you need to file an insurance claim after the storm has passed.

Tip #4: Remove all possessions and paperwork.

After you park your vehicle in its designated spot, be sure to remove all of your possessions as well as your paperwork. If your car sustains damage you don’t want valuables left in it, and you’ll need your paperwork afterward.

Be ready to get out of town with an evacuation plan

Tip #5: Have an evacuation plan.

You never know when the storm will tilt and head directly for us, necessitating an evacuation. Plan ahead of time! Here are some hurricane evacuation tips from Toyota of Orlando:

Stay on top of routine car maintenance like batteries, brakes, tires, and fluids

Fill your car up with gas before you leave

Always have more than one route out of town plotted out in case of bad traffic

Be sure to take your pets with you, as well as any valuables and important paperwork

Leave time to get out of town if you can, as the roads will be congested and the weather will be deteriorating

Bring a paper map with you in case the cell towers go out

Make sure your final destination has the accommodations you need – for example, if you bring pets along be sure that pets are allowed.

Need more hurricane prep tips or want to get your car checked out before the next big storm? Call Toyota of Orlando today at (407) 298-0001 to schedule a car maintenance appointment. We’re open seven days a week!

