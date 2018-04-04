0 The 2019 Toyota RAV4 is officially revealed

Are you a fan of the much-loved and popular Orlando Toyota RAV4? You’re not alone - it’s one of the best-sellers here at our dealership. That’s why we’re so excited to bring you the good news! It’s been completely redesigned for the 2019 model year and has officially been unveiled at the New York International Auto Show. Toyota of Orlando has the details on what the 2019 Toyota RAV4 will be bringing straight to you later this year.

Meet the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4

Let’s jump right into it - we’ll start with performance. The new Toyota RAV4’s performance capabilities have been taken up a notch, and it’s showcasing new features like:

A roomier and more spacious interior that’s a result of a longer wheelbase and wider body

A more rigid chassis (57% more rigid) and multi-link rear suspension for improved damping - this translates to a smoother and more comfortable ride for everyone

Two brand-new engines. Get your hands on a 2.5L 4-cylinder inline engine with an 8-speed automatic transmission, or go green with a 2.5L 4-cylinder inline hybrid engine

A redesigned exterior that provides better aerodynamics and in turn, improved fuel efficiency

Available Dynamic Torque Vectoring All-Wheel Drive with Rear Driveline Disconnect and Multi-terrain select, which means going off the pavement is a real possibility in this redesigned Orlando Toyota SUV

You’ll love everything about this redesigned Orlando Toyota

What about connectivity and entertainment? Top technology is within your reach every time you get into the driver’s seat of the 2019 Toyota RAV4. Our Orlando Toyota dealership is excited to report that this family-friendly SUV will offer features like:

Entune 3.0. With features like Alexa connectivity, a WiFi connect service, and Apple CarPlay

A Bird’s Eye View camera with 360-degree views of your vehicle, as well as a Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 with features like the Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert, Road Sign Assist, and more

Toyota Star Safety System and Intelligent Clearance Sonar

A 7” or 8” touchscreen audio system

Qi wireless charging for devices

An optional JBL audio system with 11 premium speakers.

Bluetooth wireless streaming, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, and HD Radio technology

But what about the design? This is the element of the 2019 Toyota RAV4 that’s been turning the most heads. For the 2019 model year the exterior and interior were completely redesigned, and this fan favorite is rocking a much edgier and sportier look. In fact, it looks more similar to the Highlander or 4Runner than its predecessor. Lines are defined, the build is muscular, and a longer and lower wheelbase makes things look more aggressive over all. Toss in new alloy wheel designs, an interior decked out in premium materials, and a variety of colors including a new hue called Lunar Rock.

We’ll share more information as we get it here at Toyota of Orlando, but if you have questions, give us a call! We’re open seven days a week at (407) 298-4500, just off I-4 near the Millenia Mall.

Return Home

© 2018 Cox Media Group.