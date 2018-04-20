0 Toyota of Orlando talks troubleshooting for car suspension

*This is a sponsored article by Toyota of Orlando*

Do you know how to troubleshoot the various parts in your car? Knowing how to spot problems and pinpoint issues can save you a lot of time, money, and stress. Today our Orlando auto service center is here to teach you about your car’s suspension, why it’s important, and how you can troubleshoot issues to ensure your drive time is easy and efficient every time you get behind the wheel.

Car suspension is integral to performance

First of all, it’s important to know why your car’s suspension is so important to maintain. Without this part, you would lose your ability to steer your car, brake, maneuver, and even ride in the driver’s seat without extreme discomfort. Obviously, it’s integral to performance. That’s why it’s so important to maintain it and pounce on any issues before they become huge, costly repairs. And Toyota of Orlando is here to help!

There are five main types of suspensions; these are the most popular ones, although you can find other options if you need high-performance capabilities for racing or towing/hauling. However, if you’re driving a run-of-the-mill car, here are the five main types you may encounter:

MacPherson Strut

Double Wishbone

Leading Arm

Trailing Arm

Swing Axle

Toyota of Orlando helps you troubleshoot

Now, let’s talk troubleshooting. It’s important to maintain your car’s suspension because as noted, it’s integral to a good performance. If you notice an issue and don’t take care of it in a timely manner, it can quickly become a large and very costly repair. That’s why our Orlando auto service techs have taken the time to compile this list of six signs that your car’s suspension is in trouble.

Sign #1: Your car is pulling to one side – if you take your hands off the wheel, the car doesn’t continue to travel in a straight line. You may also actually feel the wheel pulling in your hands.

Sign #2: Your steering wheel is shaking, vibrating, or shuddering when you’re driving and the car is moving.

Sign #3: You hear noises when your car turns – you may hear a clunking or knocking noise. You may also hear odd squealing sounds.

Sign #4: You have to oversteer. Find yourself having to turn your wheel more to accomplish the same turns? It may be an issue with your car’s suspension.

Sign #5: Steering seems more difficult – it feels like the wheel is fighting you when you try to make a turn.

Sign #6: Your ride isn’t as comfortable as it used to be – you can feel every bump and uneven surface that you travel over.

