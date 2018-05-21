0 7 easy tips for beating traffic this summer

Whether you’re getting out of town for a road trip or just dealing with the influx of tourists to the Orlando area, traffic can get to be a bit of an issue in the summer. Luckily, Toyota of Orlando is here with tips to help you beat the heat and keep your cool no matter what type of road conditions you find yourself facing.

Toyota of Orlando shares summer traffic tips

1) Keep yourself entertained. It’s important to keep yourself entertained in bad traffic. You still want to keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road, but you can definitely indulge yourself with a great playlist, a new podcast, or an audiobook that snags your interest. You can even learn a new language!

2) Be ready for bad weather, especially in the afternoon. Orlando is renowned for nasty batches of thunderstorms in the afternoons, which can make traffic that much worse. Be ready for it by keeping your car in excellent condition and getting routine maintenance on your tires, brakes, windshield wipers, and headlights.

3) Have an alternative when it comes to your route. You never know when you’re going to face a traffic jam, so know how to get around it. Knowing your around alternate routes will help you save time, money, and frustration. You can also use the navigation technology found in so many of our Orlando Toyota cars.

4) Be sure to get comfortable in the driver’s seat. Make yourself comfortable before you head into traffic. Change into more comfortable clothing, grab a snack, and be sure to use the restroom before you leave. You should also cool your car down before you hit the highway to ensure you’re calm and collected when you hit the inevitable jam.

Keep your cool when you’re on the road this summer

5) Follow road rules and be considerate. Road rage and aggressive driving will bring you nothing but trouble. Be polite and courteous, and be sure to follow road rules even in traffic. Engaging in bad behavior will only up your chances of getting into an accident.

6) Get gas before you get on the road. Getting stuck in traffic and running out of gas is absolutely terrible. Don’t risk it – fill up your tank before you hit the road so you don’t take any chances.

7) Plan ahead and leave extra time. There’s no sense in rushing when there’s traffic; it makes you drive aggressively and enhances your chances of getting into a car accident. Leave yourself extra time to get wherever you need to go so you don’t feel rushed or pressured!

