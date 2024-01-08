Local Steals & Deals: Core Items for Winter with Snow Joe and JumpSmart

2 January, 2024
Core Items for Winter with Snow Joe and JumpSmart
Conquer Winter With Ease!
Prepare for winter's challenges with the ultimate arsenal: the Snow Joe Cordless Snowblower and Car Broom, complemented by the versatile JumpSmart Portable Vehicle Jump Starter. As the icy winds approach, the Cordless Snowblower offers efficient snow removal, while the Car Broom ensures effortless clearing of vehicles and walkways. Combine these with the JumpSmart, a reliable jump starter, flashlight, and power bank, creating a powerful lineup to combat winter's toughest situations. Don't let the cold catch you off guard—equip yourself with these essential tools for a safer and more prepared winter season.
Snow Joe
Deal: $11.99-$152.99
Retail: $22.99-$199.99
Up to 48% Off
Snow Joe's Cordless Snowblower and Car Broom create an ultimate winter maintenance powerhouse. The Cordless Snowblower, equipped with a 24-volt ion battery, offers efficient snow removal for smaller areas such as driveways and walkways. Its ergonomic design and ice dozer ensure reliability and ease of use. Pair this with the 4-in-1 telescoping Snow Broom, featuring a foam head, ice scraper, and built-in headlights, for a comprehensive snow-clearing solution. With telescopic handles for extended reach and portability, this duo becomes essential for hassle-free snow and ice removal, whether clearing pathways or maintaining your vehicle during the winter season. You'll love this and more from Snow Joe's collection of shovels and more!Shop now
JumpSmart
Deal: $109.99
Retail: $159.99
31% Off
The JumpSmart Portable Vehicle Jump Starter, Flashlight, and Power Bank is an indispensable companion for the winter months. Engineered to combat the challenges of colder weather, this multifunctional device serves as a reliable jump starter for vehicles, ensuring you never get stranded due to a dead battery in freezing temperatures. It provides a convenient backup charge for your mobile devices, handy for emergencies on icy roads or during power outages. Equipped with a powerful flashlight featuring different modes, including an emergency strobe and SOS signal, the JumpSmart enhances safety during darker, snowy days and nights. Compact and portable, it's an essential tool for winter readiness, offering peace of mind and reliable assistance in cold weather-related emergencies.Shop now
