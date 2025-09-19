49ers' Brock Purdy 'highly unlikely' to start Sunday against Cardinals because of toe injury

SANTA CLARA. Calif. — (AP) — Quarterback Brock Purdy is “highly unlikely” to start on Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers as he deals with a toe injury that has already sidelined him for one game.

Purdy was officially listed as questionable for the game against the Arizona Cardinals with a final decision on his status likely to come on Saturday. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy could be available as the backup or the emergency third quarterback if he can’t start.

“A lot of progress and thought he had a good week,” Shanahan said. “We’ll see how he does tomorrow. It’s highly unlikely that he will start.”

Mac Jones would start his second game for San Francisco if Purdy isn’t ready. Jones threw for 279 yards and three TDs in his first start last week against New Orleans.

If Purdy is inactive or designated as the emergency third quarterback, San Francisco would have to elevate Adrian Martinez from the practice squad on Saturday to be available for the game.

Purdy hurt his toe in the season opener at Seattle and missed last week's win at New Orleans with the injury. He returned to practice this week on a limited basis.

Purdy initially hurt the toe in the first half against the Seahawks, but was able to play through the injury on adrenaline. Purdy went 26 for 35 for 277 yards with two TDs and two interceptions and led a game-winning TD drive capped by a 4-yard pass to Jake Tonges.

The pain got worse after the game and Purdy underwent an MRI that showed he had an injury that has been described as similar to turf toe but does not require surgery like the injury that could sideline Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow for three months.

Purdy missed two games last season with injuries, sitting out one game with a right shoulder injury and another with a right elbow injury. Those are the only games he has missed because of injuries since taking over as the starter late in the 2022 season. He did have a significant injury to his right elbow in the 2022 NFC championship game that required surgery but he made it back for the opener the following season.

Niners receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle, shoulder) missed his third straight practice this week and is questionable for the game. Offensive lineman Connor Colby (groin) is also questionable after getting hurt in practice Friday.

San Francisco had two players clear concussion protocol with fullback Kyle Juszczyk and defensive back Siran Neal available for Sunday.

The 49ers will be down two players for the game with backup tackle Spencer Burford out with a knee injury and rookie receiver Jordan Watkins sidelined with a calf injury. Watkins is expected to miss three to four weeks after getting hurt in practice this week.

