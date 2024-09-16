AAC ramps up interest in adding Air Force to conference with Army and Navy, AP source says

The American Athletic Conference has ramped up interest in adding Air Force as a member to put all three service academies into the same league for the first time, a person with knowledge of the AAC's discussions told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because conference officials were not making their internal discussions public.

ESPN first reported the American was targeting Air Force, a charter member of the Mountain West, which is now the next conference in danger of being picked apart in another wave of realignment.

Last week, the Pac-12 announced Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State would be leaving the Mountain West to join Oregon State and Washington State in a reconstructed Conference of Champions, starting in 2026.

The Pac-12 still needs to add at least two more schools to be an NCAA and College Football Playoff-recognized conference in 2026.

With speculation that the Pac-12 could target schools in the American such as Memphis and Tulane, the AAC isn't standing still under new Commissioner Tim Pernetti.

The conference added Army as a football-only member this year to go along with rival Navy, which is also a football-only member. Army-Navy remains a nonconference game, with its own separate television contract with CBS that runs through 2028.

Former American Commissioner Mike Aresco had long encouraged the conference to try to bring in both Army and Air Force, believing having all three services academies playing for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy could provide value to the league.

Air Force football has traditionally been the most consistent winner among the academies, with five double-digit victory seasons since 2014 and only three losing regular seasons since 2007.

The American currently has 14 football playing members in the Eastern and Central time zones. Air Force, located in Colorado Springs, would be the first member located in the Mountain time zone.

