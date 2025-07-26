Aaron Judge is out for the Yankees' game against the Phillies because of an elbow injury

NEW YORK — (AP) — Yankees star Aaron Judge was out of the lineup Saturday against Philadelphia because of an elbow injury.

Manager Aaron Boone said Judge went for imaging.

The two-time AL MVP was wincing in the outfield at Toronto this week.

"Last night was struggling to throw a little bit," Boone said a day after the Phillies beat the Yankees 12-5 in the opener of a three-game series.

Boone wouldn’t speculate whether the injury involved Judge’s ulnar collateral ligament.

“Hopefully it’s something that’s manageable and we can get through it,” Boone said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.