Aden Holloway, Alabama's No. 2 scorer, had 2.1 pounds of marijuana when arrested, authorities say

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Authorities found 2.1 pounds of marijuana in Alabama basketball star Aden Holloway's apartment when they arrested him Monday, according to court records released Tuesday — just below the 2.2-pound threshold for a drug trafficking charge.

Holloway, the No. 2 scorer for the fourth-seeded Crimson Tide, has been suspended indefinitely and is away from the team as it prepares to play Hofstra on Friday in the NCAA Tournament. Among the charges is a count of first-degree marijuana possession, not for personal use, which is a Class C felony and carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.

Holloway's attorney, Jason Neff, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. But he told ESPN that there is no proof his client was selling the drugs.

Neff told the outlet that it could take 18 months for the case to make its way through the Alabama courts, a process that would jeopardize Holloway's college and possible NBA career.

“He has no criminal history,” Neff said. “If he were to plead out or even go to trial, the judge could give him probation. It is a felony. For a 21-year-old man trying to get through college and get to the NBA, a felony issue could be a major issue long term.”

Agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force said they knocked on the door of an apartment in Tuscaloosa and were met by Holloway, according to a statement by the arresting officer. After entering the residence, they found “loose marijuana” and a vacuum-sealed bag of the drug in the living room, the statement said.

In Holloway’s bedroom, agents say they found more marijuana in a backpack in the closet and also in a suitcase, and a rolling tray with marijuana on it under in the bed. In a spare bedroom, they found a box of marijuana in the closet, according to the court records.

“Holloway stated that he wanted to remain silent, but then stated that he only smokes,” according to the officer’s statement.

The total weight of marijuana found in the apartment was 964 grams, “which is approximately 2.1 pounds,” it states. More than 2.2 pounds can result in a drug trafficking charge under Alabama law.

Holloway was also charged with failure to affix a tax stamp and was released from jail on a $5,000 bond shortly after his arrest. The university said in a statement that he was "removed from campus pending further investigation by the UA Office of Student Conduct.”

Coach Nate Oats said Monday during his weekly radio show that the Crimson Tide were preparing to play without Holloway in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Tampa, Florida. Alabama is the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region.

“We’ve got standards in our program and ways we’ve held our guys accountable,” Oats said.

“We’re certainly disappointed in his behavior,” the coach added “That being said, we still love him. He’s still our guy and we’re helping him get the help that he needs and we’re going to help him in any way that we can.”

Holloway is in his second season at Alabama. He is averaging 16.8 points per game and leads the Crimson Tide in 3-point shooting, hitting 43.1% from behind the arc. Holloway has started 27 of 28 games that he’s played this season. Without him, Alabama (23-9) will be down to nine scholarship players in the NCAA Tournament, where it is a No. 4 seed.

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