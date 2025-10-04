Akie Iwai leads at windy Hoakalei, with 8 players a shot back and Nelly Korda 2 behind

HONOLULU — Akie Iwai fought through gusting wind Friday at Hoakalei Country Club to take the third-round lead in the LOTTE Championship, with eight players a stroke back and Nelly Korda two behind.

Iwai, the 23-year-old Japanese player who won the Portland Classic in August for her first LPGA Tour title, shot a 1-under 71 in the difficult afternoon conditions to get to 13-under 203.

“No change. Just keep going," Iwai said. “Have smile and have fun.”

Second-round leader Youmin Hwang followed her career-best 62 on Thursday with a 75 to drop into a tie for second with Minami Katsu (66), Hyo Joo Kim (66), Megan Khang (67), Peiyun Chien (68), Brooke Matthews (69), Pornanong Phatlum (69) and Jessica Porvasnik (72).

“I’m sure there will be a lot of wind tomorrow, too,” Katsu said. “Hopefully, just try to be patient.”

The second-ranked Korda birdied the 18th for a 69 to get to 11 under.

Coming off a seven-victory season, Korda hasn’t won this year and has lost her No. 1 ranking to Jeeno Thitikul. The tour has had a different winner in all 24 of its official tournaments this year.

“For me the most important thing is giving 100% to every shot.” Korda said. “That’s what I’m going to do tomorrow. You never know. Golf is a crazy sport. Sports are crazy.”

Nasa Hataoka also was 11 under after a 71. Defending champion A Lim Kim shot a 66 to get to 10 under.

Iwai steadied herself after a bogey on the par-3 12th, making a sensational up-and-down on No. 13 for the first of six straight pars. She missed a chance to double the lead on the par-5 18th, blasting out of a bunker to 6 feet and failing to get the birdie try to fall.

“I forget what happened today and get ready for tomorrow,” Iwai said.

On the par-4 13th, Iwai avoided a second straight bogey after hitting into a massive fairway bunker and leaving her approach 56 yards short in the right rough. She hit a wedge to 3 feet to start the par run, and has hit 46 of 54 greens in regulation in three days,

“I would say I’m a shot-maker,” Iwai said.

Iwai shot a 64 on Wednesday to take the first-round lead, then had a 68 on Thursday to fall three strokes behind Hwang, the Korean LPGA star playing on a sponsor invitation.

Iwai's twin sister Chisato, also has won this year as a tour rookie, taking the Mayakoba event in May. On Friday, Chisato was 9 under after a 71.

After the event, the LPGA heads to Asia for tournaments five straight weeks in Shanghai, South Korea, Malaysia and Japan.

