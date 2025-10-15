Alabama's Ty Simpson edges out Indiana's Fernando Mendoza for AP midseason All-America first-team QB

Alabama's Ty Simpson edged out Indiana's Fernando Mendoza for first-team quarterback on The Associated Press midseason All-America team released Wednesday. Ohio State and Texas A&M led all teams with three players each on the top unit.

Nine players from the Big Ten and seven from the Southeastern Conference are on the first team, as determined by a panel of media members who vote each week in the AP Top 25 college football poll.

Seven players who were on the AP preseason All-America first team also were voted to the midseason first team. Seven other preseason first-team picks are on the second team.

Since he struggled in Alabama's season-opening loss at Florida State, Simpson has completed 76% of his passes for 285 yards per game, 14 touchdowns and one interception as the Crimson Tide have won five straight. He has Pro Football Focus' fourth-highest grade among passers with more than 200 attempts.

Simpson received one more vote than Mendoza, who has helped lead unbeaten Indiana to the program's highest ranking, at No. 3, and has thrown for 17 TDs against two interceptions.

Texas Tech holds down two of the three first-team linebacker spots with Jacob Rodriguez and national sacks co-leader David Bailey. Alabama, Miami and Southern California also had two players on the first team.

A total of 16 schools are represented on the first team.

First team — Offense

Quarterback — Ty Simpson, fourth year, Alabama.

Running backs — Ahmad Hardy, second year, Missouri; Justice Haynes, third year, Michigan.

Tackles — Francis Mauigoa, third year, Miami; x-Kadyn Proctor, third year, Alabama.

Guards — x-Ar’maj Reed-Adams, sixth year, Texas A&M; x-Olaivavega Ioane, fourth year, Penn State.

Center — Logan Jones, sixth year, Iowa.

Tight end — Michael Trigg, fifth year, Baylor.

Wide receivers — Mario Craver, second year, Texas A&M; Makai Lemon, third year, Southern California; x-Jeremiah Smith, second year, Ohio State.

All-purpose player — Jonah Coleman, fourth year, Washington.

Kicker — Kansei Matsuzawa, fifth year, Hawaii.

First team — Defense

Edge rushers — Rueben Bain Jr., third year, Miami; Cashius Howell, fifth year, Texas A&M. Interior linemen — x-Peter Woods, third year, Clemson; Landon Robinson, fourth year, Navy. Linebackers — David Bailey, fourth year, Texas Tech; Jacob Rodriguez, fifth year, Texas Tech; Arvell Reese, third year, Ohio State. Cornerbacks — x-Leonard Moore, second year, Notre Dame; Mansoor Delane, fourth year, LSU. Safeties — x-Caleb Downs, third year, Ohio State; Bishop Fitzgerald, fifth year, Southern California. Defensive back — Chris Johnson, fourth year, San Diego State. Punter — Cole Maynard, fifth year, Western Kentucky. Second team — Offense Quarterback — Francisco Mendoza, fourth year, Indiana. Running backs — x-Jeremiyah Love, third year, Notre Dame; Hollywood Smothers, third year, North Carolina State. Tackles — x-Spencer Fano, third year, Utah; Brian Parker II, fourth year, Duke. Guards — Emmanuel Pregnon, sixth year, Oregon; Evan Tengesdahl, third year, Cincinnati. Center — x- Jake Slaughter, fifth year, Florida. Tight end — x-Eli Stowers, fifth year, Vanderbilt. Wide receivers — x-Jordyn Tyson, fourth year, Arizona State; Chris Brazzell II, fourth year, Tennessee; Danny Scudero, third year, San Jose State. All-purpose player — Hank Beatty, fourth year, Illinois. Kicker — Aidan Birr, fourth year, Georgia Tech. Second team — Defense Edge rushers — Caden Curry, fourth year, Ohio State; John Henry Daley, third year, Utah. Interior linemen — Kayden McDonald, third year, Ohio State; David Stone, second year, Oklahoma. Linebackers — Owen Long, second year, Colorado State; CJ Allen, third year, Georgia; x-Anthony Hill Jr., third year, Texas. Cornerbacks — Elijah Green, second year, Tulsa; Louis Moore, sixth year, Indiana. Safeties — x-Michael Taaffe, fifth year, Texas; Jamel Johnson, third year, TCU. Defensive back — Aamaris Brown, sixth year, UNLV. Punter — Ryan Eckley, fourth year, Michigan State. (x-denotes AP preseason All-America first-team pick) ___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.