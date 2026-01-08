Ames native Tamin Lipsey a big part of first 15-0 start for No. 3 Iowa State

WACO, Texas — Iowa State point guard Tamin Lipsey, the senior who grew up near campus in Ames, is now part of something that had never been done by the Cyclones. They have a 15-game winning streak to start the season.

"I've been a Cyclone all my life. Just got on the court four years ago, though," Lipsey said Wednesday night following a 70-60 victory at Baylor. "Watching all those teams growing up and just realizing that I have a chance right now to make a footprint for Iowa State, and just the community of Ames and all of that, I never take for granted."

Lipsey scored 24 points, overcoming some early foul trouble that kept him on the bench for nearly eight minutes in the first half. Joshua Jefferson had 19 points and 17 rebounds for Iowa State (15-0, 2-0 Big 12).

The Cyclones' 15-0 start and 15-game winning streak are both school records, surpassing a 14-0 start by the 2013-14 team that reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. They are one of six undefeated Division I teams, along with No. 1 Arizona, No. 2 Michigan, No. 10 Nebraska, No. 11 Vanderbilt and unranked Miami, Ohio.

“I think these guys do such a great job at honoring all those who have come before us with the effort and the execution that they play with,” fifth-year Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “So it’s a great accomplishment. It’s a credit to the young men and how they work. And hopefully something that the past Cyclones who have been in this program and those that have invested can take tremendous pride in.”

Jefferson, a senior forward and second-year transfer from Saint Mary's, already had his sixth double-double of the season by halftime.

His long-3-pointer with 5 seconds left in the first half gave the Cyclones their first lead at 25-24. They never gave that up, starting the second half with a 14-1 run when six players scored and Jefferson capped it with a fast-break dunk.

“A huge shot Joshua made just before the half," Otzelberger said. “A huge momentum play that carried into that second half.”

Lipsey has started all 115 of his games in four seasons with the Cyclones, including three NCAA Tournament appearances and a Sweet 16 in that time. He came out after his second foul with 17:12 left in the first half and didn't return until the 9:19 mark. He finally scored with 6:11 left in the first half, then had 20 points after halftime.

"I'd take him over any point guard in America," Otzelberger said. “Obviously, not having Tamin out there quite as much in the first half impacted where the game was at. But man, in that second half, the plays he made, the shots he made, it was amazing — especially when you have to bounce back when your normal routine and rhythm of a game is disrupted because of the fouls.”

After the Cyclones shot 27.8% from the field (10 of 36) in the first half, they were at 57.1% (16 of 28) after halftime.

On the defensive side, they held Baylor to 18.8% (6 of 32) before halftime and 30.6% (19 of 62) overall.

“Iowa State is a really good team. If you ask me, right now, today, them and Michigan are the two best in college basketball,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “They’re not going to beat themselves. They know exactly where they’re going to be, how they’re going to do things. T.J. has done a great job with them.”

