Sports

Ehlers' OT goal lifts Hurricanes past Canadiens in Game 2 of Eastern Conference Final

By AARON BEARD
Canadiens Hurricanes Hockey Carolina Hurricanes players celebrate after a goal by Nikolaj Ehlers as Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes (75) returns to the net during the second period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker) (Karl B DeBlaker/AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
By AARON BEARD

RALEIGH, N.C. — Nikolaj Ehlers got loose up the center of the ice and popped the puck past Jakub Dobes at 3:29 of overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes past the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday night to level the Eastern Conference Final at one game apiece.

Ehlers scored twice for the Eastern Conference's top seed, the first with a highlight-reel individual effort in the second period against two Montreal defenders.

And when the game went to OT, the guy the Hurricanes landed as a sought-after free agent carried them to the finish line.

Eric Robinson also scored for Carolina, while Josh Anderson scored twice for Montreal.

The series shifts to Canada for Monday's Game 3.

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AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

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