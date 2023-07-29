Angels outfielder Taylor Ward leaves game after being hit in head by Alek Manoah pitch

TORONTO — (AP) — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward was hit in the head by a pitch from Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah in the fifth inning Saturday against Toronto.

Batting with the bases loaded, Ward was hit by a 2-0 pitch clocked at 91 mph. The ball appeared to strike Ward next to his next left eye, knocking off his batting helmet.

Plate umpire Andy Fletcher motioned to the Angels' dugout for the trainer as Ward went down with blood running down his face.

Manoah put his hands on his head as he stood on the mound. It was the second hit batter of the game for Manoah, who hit Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani on the left foot in the first.

Angels trainers rushed to the plate and held a towel to Ward’s face. After a couple of minutes, Ward got to his feet and left the field on a cart. His left eye appeared to be swollen shut.

Andrew Velazquez ran for Ward, who drove in the first run of the game. Velazquez went to shortstop and Luis Rengifo, who scored on the play, moved to left field in the bottom of the inning.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider came to the mound and replaced Manoah with left-hander Génesis Cabrera.

