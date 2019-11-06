  • AP Top Sports News at 1:41 a.m. EST

    Ohio State, LSU, Alabama, Penn State top 1st CFP rankings

    Maxey leads No. 2 Kentucky past No. 1 Michigan State 69-62

    No. 4 Duke edges third-ranked Kansas 68-66

    LeBron 3rd straight triple-double, Lakers rally past Bulls

    Panthers place QB Cam Newton on IR; out for regular season

    Hawks' Collins suspended 25 games without pay for PEDs

    Dortmund, Chelsea stage big Champions League comebacks

