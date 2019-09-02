  • AP Top Sports News at 2:19 a.m. EDT

    Updated:

    Verlander pitches 3rd career no-hitter, Astros beat Jays 2-0

    Defending champ Djokovic out of US Open with bad shoulder

    Serena turns ankle in US Open win; Djokovic quits his match

    Indians pitcher Carrasco cheered in return from leukemia

    Erik Jones holds off Busch to win rain-delayed Southern 500

    AP source: Chiefs agree to 1-year deal with RB LeSean McCoy

    Hurts has 6 TDs, No. 4 Oklahoma beats Houston 49-31

    Flores says it again: Dolphins aren't tanking in 2019

    New Mexico's Davie expects 'recovery' after hospitalized

    Hannah Green rallies past Noh to win Portland Classic

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories