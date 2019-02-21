0 Apollos return home for match-up against Express, set eyes on 3-0 start

ORLANDO, Fl. - The Orlando Apollos are now 2-0 on the season after defeating the San Antonio Commanders 37-29 in what was the AAF's premier game of the week.

Offense stole the show for both squads, with Orlando lighting it up through the air and San Antonio taking chunks in the ground game.

Apollos' quarterback Garrett Gilbert threw for 393 yards and two touchdowns in the win, earning the league's Offensive Player of the Week honor. Charles Johnson contributed to his quarterback's success with an effort of 192 yards on seven receptions and a touchdown.

"We had passing yards and more points," said Coach Steve Spurrier when praising Gilbert and Johnson. "I think that's where we win the game."

Things didn't always go well for the Head Ball Coach and his team against the Commanders.

In front of a frenzied crowd of over 29,000, the Apollos looked a bit tense to start the game, leading to an early 12-0 deficit.

"I thought it was going to be a long afternoon in the Alamodome," said Coach Spurrier. "But fortunately it turned around. We started making some plays and our defense made stops when we needed them."

That turn around came in the 4th quarter.

After being gashed on the ground by the Commanders rushing attack, the Apollos capitalized when Commanders' quarterback Logan Woodside was picked off for a touchdown by Keith Reaser for what turned out to be the game-winning score.

The play helped in earning Reaser Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Defense made another stand on 4th and goal later in the quarter when LaDarius Gunter tipped away a pass in the endzone, sealing the win for the Apollos.

Coach Spurrier knows for the team to continue their early season success that they must play with consistency against the Memphis Express, who have yet to win a game this season.

Coach Spurrier isn't caught up in the fact that his next opponent is winless.

"We don't get too involved in what their names are. Just sort of have an idea of what their schemes are and then we try to get ready to play the best we can," said Spurrier.

Mike Singletary's team has one of the league's rushing leaders in Zac Stacy, after he became the first player in AAF history to rush for over 100 yards in their 20-18 defeat against the Arizona Hotshots.

NFL Network will air the game at 8 p.m. on February 23 as the Apollos will look to keep their streak going in front of their home crowd.

