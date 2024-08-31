Arnold throws 4 TD passes -- 3 to newcomer Burks -- to help No. 16 Oklahoma rout Temple 51-3

NORMAN, Okla. — (AP) — Jackson Arnold threw four touchdown passes — three to newcomer Deion Burks — and No. 16 Oklahoma routed Temple 51-3 on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

Oklahoma forced six turnovers and held Temple to 197 yards in its first game as a member of the Southeastern Conference. The Sooners joined the league this summer after a long run in the Big 12.

Arnold, a sophomore, completed 17 of 25 passes for 141 yards in his first career victory as a starting quarterback for the Sooners.

Burks, a transfer from Purdue, never caught more than two touchdown passes in a game for the Boilermakers. He had three scores at halftime Friday and finished with six catches for 36 yards.

Freshman Taylor Tatum ran for 66 yards and a touchdown on just four carries, the best run a 35-yard burst that showed off some of his immense potential.

The Sooners led 34-0 at the half. They forced four turnovers and held the Owls to 80 yards before the break.

Oklahoma's Jaren Kanak returned a fumbled punt return 21 yards for a touchdown to put the Sooners up 44-3 early in the fourth quarter.

Forrest Brock passed for 128 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions for Temple. The Owls fumbled four times and lost them all.

THE TAKEAWAY

Temple: The Owls were completely outmanned, and they made matters worse with numerous mistakes. Drayton was hesitant to name a starting quarterback during the week out of the three contenders, but the Owls got very little out of the position.

Oklahoma: The Sooners simply did what was necessary. There wasn't much flash in their approach, they just ground down Temple. They struggled a bit on offense, gaining just 378 yards.

UP NEXT

Temple: At Navy on Sept. 7.

Oklahoma: Hosts Houston on Sept. 7.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.