Arsenal stuns Barcelona to win the Women's Champions League

LISBON, Portugal — (AP) — Arsenal upset defending champion Barcelona 1-0 to win the Women’s Champions League for a second time on Saturday, denying the Spanish powerhouse a fourth title in five years.

Stina Blackstenius scored in the 75th minute of the final after being set up by fellow second-half substitute Beth Mead at Estádio José Alvalade.

Arsenal’s title came 18 years after it became the first — and still the only — English club to win the top club title in women’s soccer.

Arsenal’s players embraced on the final whistle and ran to celebrate in front of the red-and-white corner of the stands otherwise mostly dressed in Barcelona burgundy-and-blue.

“We believed from the moment our Champions League journey started,” Arsenal striker Alessia Russo told broadcaster TNT Sports. “We knew that we had the capabilities. We knew that we could be good enough. It was just about going and doing it. And we’ve done it!”

Arsenal forward Mariona Caldentey, who played for Barcelona until this season, consoled Bonmatí before she stepped up to collect her medal as a four-time Champions League winner. Captain Kim Little and Leah Williamson lifted up the trophy and red-and-white streamers and glittering confetti shot over the podium.

Barcelona was the heavy favorite. It was aiming to become the only team other than Lyon to win three consecutive titles. The team led by two-time Ballon d'Or winners Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas won nine straight in the competition and blew out Wolfsburg and English champion Chelsea in the knockout rounds.

But Arsenal locked down in defense — except for early in the second half — and created the best chances. Only two superb saves by Barcelona goalkeeper Cata Coll to deny Frida Maanum and Blackstenius kept it scoreless until Blackstenius finally beat her.

The victory marks an incredible finish to a rocky season for Arsenal, which included coach Jonas Eidevall resigning and being replaced by assistant Renée Seglers.

Since taking over, Seglers steered the team through a spectacular European campaign. Arsenal built its confidence from come-from-behind wins over Real Madrid and eight-time champion Lyon in the knockout rounds before laying low the almighty Barcelona.

The loss was a huge disappointment for the large group of Barcelona fans who filled the stadium that is home to Sporting Lisbon. Blue-and-burgundy shirts and flags outnumbered the red-and-white section, but their calls of “Yes we can!” in the final minutes weren’t enough to inspire a comeback by the Catalan club.

The closest Barcelona came to a goal was a shot by Claudia Pina that hit the crossbar just after halftime when the Spanish team had its best period. Otherwise, the game was to Arsenal’s liking.

“We are very sorry for all our fans who have come to support us,” Bonmatí told Catalunya Radio in the field before the award ceremony. “We will try to do it again.”

Arsenal imposes its game

Arsenal shook off some early jitters in defense and soon had Barcelona on the back foot. Its pressure up the field stopped Barcelona from getting its possession game going, and Arsenal found spaces with long balls down the left flank.

England striker Russo was a rock for Arsenal, using her size to win balls and keep the attack going.

Arsenal thought it went ahead in the 22nd but a video review waived off an own goal by Barcelona’s Irene Paredes when the referee spotted an offside by Frida Maanum. Maanum then went close with a long shot in the 27th that Coll did well to stretch and push over her bar.

Bonmatí was the only Barcelona player who seemed to be in the flow before halftime. Her dribble moves through the middle created a few threats and kept Arsenal on guard in defense. Leah Willamson blocked her best shot deep in the box in the 12th.

Barcelona came out of the restart firing.

Pina hit the woodwork with her chipped shot from a sharp angle in the 49th. Bonmatí forced goalie Daphne van Domselaar to get low to parry her shot, and Ona Battle bombarded the area with three shots from long range.

But Blackstenius set the tone when she had a golden chance when she stole a ball with only Cata to beat, but the goalie got her leg out to block her effort in the 72nd. The Sweden forward would not be denied a second time.

