Arsenal stunned by Bournemouth and Garnacho sparks Man United comeback

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — Arsenal blew the chance to go top of the English Premier League after a shock 2-0 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday.

In one of the biggest upsets of the burgeoning season, 10-man Arsenal lost for the time.

Mikel Arteta's team finished runner-up in the last two years and could have leapfrogged leader Liverpool and defending champion City in second place with a win at Bournemouth.

But Arsenal's chances were hit after William Saliba was sent off in the first half at Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth took full advantage with Ryan Christie scoring in the 70th minute and Justin Kluivert converting a penalty nine minutes later.

Third-placed Arsenal is a point behind Liverpool and level with City, having played a game more than its rivals, who are both in action on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Manchester United picked up only its third league win by beating Brentford 2-1.

Fourth-placed Aston Villa tightened up the top of the standings by moving to within a point of Liverpool and level with Arsenal after beating Fulham 3-1. Brighton was three points off the pace after winning at Newcastle 1-0.

Tottenham scored three times in eight minutes in a 4-1 win over West Ham.

Garnacho stunner

Alejandro Garnacho scored from a brilliant volley as United fought back to beat Brentford.

The Argentina international fired home from a tight angle when connecting with Marcus Rashford’s cross just after halftime.

It sparked a comeback that saw Rasmus Hojlund hit the winner and ease the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

“In this team you see its togetherness and there is a fighting spirit,” Ten Hag said. “And today we add some determination to score goals and that is what we needed.”

United was reeling from its worst season start in the Premier League era heading into Saturday’s game and it looked like being another disappointing day for Ten Hag, who was angered when Ethan Pinnock opened the scoring for Brentford in contentious circumstances in first-half added time.

United defender Matthijs de Ligt was ordered off for medical attention on his bleeding head from a collision. It left the home team down a man as Brentford prepared to take a corner and Pinnock headed over the line in the fifth minute of added time.

United responded quickly after the break thanks to Garnacho’s goal in the 47th.

Hojlund flicked past Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken for the winner in the 62nd.

“We don’t score enough, we are not clinical enough. But today we scored two brilliant goals,” Ten Hag said. “It’s only one win, but it can help us.”

Villa rises

Villa was up to fourth after coming back from going a goal down at Craven Cottage when Raul Jimenez fired Fulham in front in the fifth minute.

Morgan Rogers quickly leveled four minutes later and Ollie Watkins made it 2-1 in the 59th. An Issa Diop own goal in the 69th completed the scoring.

Southampton collapses

Leading 2-0 after 28 minutes at St Mary’s Stadium, last-placed Southampton looked on course for its first league win.

Leicester had other ideas.

Second-half goals from Facundo Buonanotte, Jamie Vardy from the penalty spot, and Jordan Ayew secured an unlikely comeback that left Southampton rooted to the bottom of the table and moved Leicester six points clear of the relegation zone.

Also, Everton won at Ipswich 2-0 to move five points above the relegation zone.

Brighton flying high

Brighton’s impressive start under coach Fabian Hurzeler continued with the win at Newcastle.

Hurzeler, born in Texas, has made his presence felt in England’s top flight following his appointment in the offseason.

Hurzeler is also working wonders with Danny Welbeck, who scored in the 35th at St James’ Park, his fifth goal of the season.

Spurs comeback

Tottenham trailed to Mohammed Kudus' 18th-minute goal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but powered back with a brilliant second-half performance.

Dejan Kulusevski leveled in the 36th and after the break the home team took control. Yves Bissouma struck in the 52nd and Alphonse Areola scored an own goal three minutes later.

Son Heung-min added a fourth on the hour mark.

West Ham was reduced to 10 men in the 86th when Kudus was sent off for pushing Micky van de Ven in an angry confrontation.

