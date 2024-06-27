Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon wins Ted Lindsay Award as most outstanding player at NHL awards show

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, who had a career-high 140 points, won the Ted Lindsay Award as the league’s most outstanding player to open the NHL awards show on Thursday night.

The awards go to the league's top players as voted on by the NHL Players Association.

MacKinnon won the award for the first time. He opened the season with a 35-game points streak at home, second all-time only to Wayne Gretzky.

MacKinnon finished the season with 54 goals and 89 assists, edging out Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Awards announced earlier include:

— Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov won the Selke Trophy as the top defensive forward for the second time in four years.

— Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, awarded for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct. He also won it in 2021.

— Rick Tocchet received the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's coach of the year. He led the Vancouver Canucks to the Pacific Division title.

— Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill was named the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award winner.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.