Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers beat the Panthers 16-14, stay alive in chase for NFC South title

TAMPA, Fla. — Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers find themselves in the uncomfortable position of rooting for the New Orleans Saints. The Carolina Panthers are pulling for the Atlanta Falcons.

The winner of the NFC South will have a losing record and be crowned at home watching on television.

Mayfield threw a touchdown pass to Cade Otton, Chase McLaughlin kicked three field goals and the Buccaneers avoided elimination with a sloppy 16-14 victory over the Carolina Panthers on a rain-soaked Saturday.

The Buccaneers (8-9) need New Orleans (6-10) to beat or tie Atlanta (7-9) on Sunday to clinch a fifth straight NFC South title.

If the Falcons win, the Panthers (8-9) will secure their first division championship since coach Ron Rivera and quarterback Cam Newton led them to a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl appearance 10 years ago.

The Buccaneers hold a two-team tiebreaker over the Panthers. But Carolina holds the three-team tiebreaker over Tampa Bay if Atlanta also finishes 8-9.

“I never thought I'd see a day where I’m rooting for the Saints,” Bucs veteran linebacker Lavonte David said.

Before the Bucs faced New Orleans in October, Mayfield accused the Saints of dirty play and said: “I do not like them.”

Now, Tampa Bay’s playoff hopes hinge on the Saints beating the Falcons on the road on Sunday.

“A tie still gets us in,” Mayfield said with a smirk.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles plans to watch the game at home. Mayfield said some players might have a watch party.

“I think we’ll all be on the edge of our seats,” Panthers coach Dave Canales said. “Hoping for the Falcons to come through, but at the same time, at least we have that hope to look at. We have to look at ourselves and we have to make sure that in these championship moments that we play our best.”

The Buccaneers were 0-8 in games where Mayfield threw an interception before overcoming his ninth pick in the last eight games.

“It was a gutsy performance,” Bowles said. “We gave ourselves a chance. It's all we can ask for.”

After McLaughlin’s 38-yard field-goal try was blocked with just over five minutes remaining, Carolina got within 16-14 on Bryce Young’s 8-yard TD pass to Jalen Coker with 2:27 left.

Mayfield tossed a short pass to Otton for a 20-yard gain on third-and-4 to extend Tampa Bay's drive and run off more time. The Panthers got the ball back at their 3 with 18 seconds and no timeouts left. The game ended on a desperate series of laterals that resulted in a fumble.

Mayfield connected with Otton on an 18-yard TD pass for a 7-0 lead as the Bucs scored a touchdown on their opening drive for the third straight game. It was Otton’s first TD of the season.

Down 10-0, the Panthers turned Christian Rozeboom’s interception into a quick score. Rozeboom returned the pick 20 yards to Tampa Bay’s 19. Young then connected with Tommy Tremble on an 8-yard TD pass to cut it to 10-7.

Jacob Parrish picked off Young late in the second half and the Buccaneers got a 36-yard field goal from McLaughlin to take a 13-7 halftime lead.

McLaughlin kicked a 48-yard field goal early in the fourth to extend Tampa Bay’s lead.

Carolina’s Ryan Fitzgerald missed a 54-yarder short on the opening drive of the third quarter.

Mayfield completed his first six passes before misfiring on a cross-field, 13-yard toss to Payne Durham, who was wide open in the end zone. The Bucs settled for McLaughlin’s 29-yard field goal and a 10-0 lead.

End of an era

Gene Deckerhoff, the voice of the Buccaneers for 37 years on radio, is retiring after the season. Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans and David could have played their last game with the Buccaneers and possibly in the NFL if they choose to retire.

David was a second-round pick in 2012, made one Pro Bowl, was a first-team All-Pro once and second team All-Pro twice.

Evans, the No. 7 overall pick in 2014, had a 1,000-yard season every year of his career until this one, when he broke his clavicle in October and missed several games.

Injuries

Panthers: DT Bobby Brown III (head) left the game to be evaluated for a concussion.

Buccaneers: LB Anthony Walker (ankle) was injured on the opening kickoff. ... CB Jamel Dean (shoulder) and OLB Anthony Nelson (knee) didn't play. ... DT Calijah Kancey (pectoral) was active for the first time since Week 2.

Up next

Panthers: Host a wild-card game or start the offseason.

Buccaneers: Host a wild-card game or start the offseason.

