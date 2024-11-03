Behren Morton leads late TD drive as Texas Tech posts 23-22 upset for No. 11 Cyclones' first loss

AMES, Iowa — (AP) — Behren Morton drove Texas Tech 71 yards for the winning touchdown with 19 seconds left, and the Red Raiders denied No. 11 Iowa State its best start in program history with a 23-22 upset Saturday.

Tahj Brooks's 5-yard touchdown run came after the Cyclones had taken their first lead on Rocco Becht's 44-yard touchdown pass to Carson Brown with 2:11 to play.

“I’m so proud of this football team,” Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said. “It’s a huge win for us because we get bowl eligible and it keeps us in the mix.”

Brooks ran 25 times for 122 yards to go over 4,000 for his career. He has gone over 100 yards in all nine of his games this season.

“(Tahj Brooks) is one of the players I have the utmost respect for,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “I think he's one of the great players in this conference, so a lot of praise to him for sure.”

The Red Raiders (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) got the win after dropping consecutive games to Baylor and TCU.

Iowa State (7-1, 4-1) was trying for its first 8-0 start, and it had multiple opportunities to do it but fell short.

Becht threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns, Jayden Higgins caught 10 passes for 140 yards.

“We deserve this loss because we didn't play to our standards,” Becht said.

Morton, who was knocked out of last week's game against TCU with an injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder, was 21 of 40 for 237 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted twice.

The Red Raiders overcame three false starts on their winning drive, and Morton converted a fourth-and-7 with an 8-yard pass to Josh Kelly. Brooks scored the decisive TD after taking a direct snap.

Tech knocked off its highest ranked opponent since beating a No. 5 West Virginia in 2012.

The takeaway

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders achieved bowl eligibility for a fourth straight year, including three in a row under coach Joey McGuire.

Iowa State: The Cyclones failed to find enough points against a Tech defense that came in having allowed the most points in the Big 12 (288).

Poll implications

Iowa State could drop significantly after its first loss.

Up next

Texas Tech: hosts No. 23 Colorado next Saturday

Iowa State: visits Kansas next Saturday.

