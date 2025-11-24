Bernie Kosar is discharged from the hospital a week after receiving a liver transplant

Bernie Kosar was discharged from the hospital Monday, a week after receiving a liver transplant.

The former star quarterback for the Cleveland Browns and the University of Miami received the transplant on Nov. 17 at UH Cleveland Medical Center in University Circle. He identified the donor as Bryce Dunlap, who had died after a medical emergency.

“I am so thankful to Bryce Dunlap and (his) family and what's going on,” Kosar said during a news conference at the hospital. ”And with this opportunity and blessing, the second chance at life. Rest assured, that’s something that’s never going to be forgotten.”

Dr. Zoe Stewart Lewis, who performed Kosar’s transplant, called the surgery uneventful. She said she is hopeful that a successful transplant like Kosar's will help lead more people to recognize the importance of being an organ donor.

Kosar went on the transplant waiting list last year. He was scheduled to receive a liver transplant earlier in November but had said it was delayed because the donor organ was infected.

Kosar told Cleveland Magazine last year that he had been diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and Parkinson's disease.

The 61-year-old from Youngstown recalled being bothered by liver-related issues for years but brushed them off because he wasn’t sure of the source. A diagnosis of cirrhosis in late 2023 confirmed the specificity and severity of his condition.

“There was no way I thought I was going to be here for my 62nd birthday,” said Kosar, whose birthday is on Tuesday. "There was no way I thought I was going to be healthy, let alone walking out of here.”

Kosar played in the NFL for 12 seasons after leading Miami to its first national championship during the 1983 season. He grew up rooting for the Browns, who selected him in the 1985 NFL supplemental draft.

Kosar played for the Browns from 1985-93, leading the franchise to three AFC championship game appearances (1986, ’87 and ’89), losing each time to the Denver Broncos. Kosar is third in franchise history with 21,904 passing yards.

After being released by the Browns, Kosar joined the Dallas Cowboys for the remainder of the 1993 season and got a Super Bowl ring. He then played for the Miami Dolphins from 1994-96.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.