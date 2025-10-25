Sports

Blue Jays' Addison Barger hits first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history

APTOPIX World Series Dodgers Blue Jays Baseball Toronto Blue Jays' Addison Barger watches his grand slam home run take flight as Los Angeles Dodgers' pitcher Anthony Banda, left, looks away uring the sixth inning in Game 1 of baseball's World Series, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, in Toronto. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)
By IAN HARRISON

TORONTO — Blue Jays outfielder Addison Barger hit the first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history in Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

Batting for Davis Schneider against left-hander Anthony Banda, Barger drilled a 2-1 slider 413 feet to right-center, his third home run of these playoffs.

Barger’s homer was the first postseason grand slam in Blue Jays history, and the big blow in a nine-run, six-hit frame that gave Toronto an 11-2 lead over the defending World Series champions.

Alejandro Kirk added a two-run homer later in the inning for the Blue Jays.

It marked the third-highest run total in a single inning in World Series history. The Athletics had 10 runs in the seventh against the Cubs in Game 4 in 1929, and the Tigers matched that in the third inning of Game 6 against the Cardinals in 1968.

Toronto is in the World Series for the first time since winning the second of back-to-back titles in 1993.

Barger hit 21 home runs in the regular season, his second in the majors.

