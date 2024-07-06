Boxer Ryan Garcia apologizes for using racial slurs, says he is going to rehab

Ryan Garcia apologized in a series of social media posts on Friday after he used racial slurs against Black people and disparaged Muslims in livestreamed comments.

The 25-year-old Garcia, who was expelled by the World Boxing Council on Thursday over his remarks, also announced on the social media platform X that he was going to rehab.

"I take all responsibility for my words," Garcia wrote in one post. "And it's been a tough couple of months as everyone can tell but I AM SORRY."

Garcia added: “I struggle with substance abuse and it hard for me with everything going on.”

Last month, Garcia was suspended for a year by the New York State Athletic Commission, which also ruled that his April 20 victory over Devin Haney would be considered a no-contest after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

After his apology, Garcia posted several more times. Among his comments: “I stand on the fact that a black man can be racist” and “In the hood everyone has said the N word.”

Garcia also complained that other fighters had made racist statements without being disciplined by the WBC.

