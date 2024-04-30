Brad Stevens selected as NBA's executive of the year after Celtics' NBA-best regular season

Brad Stevens was announced Tuesday as the NBA's executive of the year after helping build a Boston Celtics team that posted the league's best record in the regular season.

It's the first such award for Stevens, who is in his third season as president of basketball operations for the Celtics after serving as their coach for eight seasons.

The Celtics were an NBA-best 64-18 in the regular season, the fourth-most wins in franchise history.

“I am so thankful to work for the Celtics,” Stevens said in a statement. “Our ownership group has given us the support and resources to build this team. The players, coaches, front office, and support staff are amazing — superstars in their jobs across the board.

"This recognition has everything to do with the team, and nothing to do with any one individual. Great teams require that everyone in the building is fully committed to each other and moving in one direction. With that in mind, we are onto Game 5!”

The top-seeded Celtics have a 3-1 lead over the eighth-seeded Miami Heat in the opening round of the playoffs with a chance to clinch Wednesday night.

The voting panel for the executive of the year award consisted of team basketball executives from around the NBA.

Oklahoma City Thunder executive vice president and general manager Sam Presti and Minnesota Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly finished in second and third place, respectively.

Stevens is the third winner from the Celtics, joining Danny Ainge (2007-08) and Red Auerbach (1979-80).

