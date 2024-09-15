Branson Robinson runs for 3-yard go-ahead touchdown, top-ranked Georgia rallies past Kentucky 13-12

LEXINGTON, Ky. — (AP) — Branson Robinson rushed for a 3-yard, go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and top-ranked Georgia overcame a lethargic performance to rally past and then hold off Kentucky 13-12 on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) struggled to find continuity on either side of the ball and trailed 9-3 early in the third quarter to a Wildcats squad intent on rebounding from their own flat effort in a 31-6 home loss to conference-rival South Carolina. Peyton Woodring's 30-yard field goal late in the third quarter got Georgia within three before the 'Dawgs followed with their longest drive of the night at just the right time.

Trevor Etienne’s 12-yard run, 11-yard reception and 8-yard rush got the Bulldogs to the Kentucky 29. The Florida transfer then broke right for a 17-yard run to the 11, stepping out of bounds as he tip-toed down the sideline trying to reach the end zone. Robinson took it in from there three plays later for Georgia’s first lead at 13-9.

The Wildcats weren’t done, answering with Alex Raynor’s 51-yard field goal to get within a point. His school-record 55-yard kick gave Kentucky the initial lead, and he added two more from 32 and 40 yards for an advantage that held for more than three quarters — though not enough to put Georgia away. Kentucky (1-2, 0-2) got the ball one final time at its 20 with 9 seconds left,

Etienne rushed 19 times for 79 yards while Robinson, a sophomore who missed last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, had five yards on two carries. Quarterback Carson Beck completed 15 of 24 passes for 160 yards, including with his longest completion of 33 yards to Dominic Lovett with 2:45 left. That put the Bulldogs at midfield and provided breathing room in a game where nothing came easy.

Kentucky was the aggressor for the first 30—plus minutes, building a 6-3 halftime lead off Raynor's first two field goals. The Wildcats also outgained the Bulldogs 130-63 by the break, nothing great, but a huge improvement from last week's lackluster 183-yard outing. Most notably, their defense forced the Bulldogs into four punts before Woodring's 34-yard field goal late in the second quarter to tie the game at 3.

The Takeaway

Georgia: The Bulldogs were outgained in the first half and seemed out of synch for much of the night. But they limited Kentucky to field goals, and it was just a matter of time before they put something together to win a tough battle after two dominant performances.

Kentucky: This game wasn't make or break, but the Wildcats had to move the needle after a dud performance against the Gamecocks. They were able to move the ball and even outgained the Bulldogs 284-262 but entered the red zone just once and didn't reach the end zone for the second consecutive week. That wasn't going to get it done against Georgia.

Up Next

Georgia visits No. 4 Alabama on Sept. 28 in a rematch of last season's SEC championship won by the Crimson Tide 27-24.

Kentucky hosts Mid-American Conference member Ohio in its final non-league game before resuming SEC play.

