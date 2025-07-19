Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. stuns Yankees with incredible throw to end 3rd inning

ATLANTA — (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. caught the New York Yankees off-guard with a spectacular throw to end the third inning on Friday night.

The Atlanta Braves' All-Star right fielder threw out Jorbit Vivas at third base when Vivas was trying to tag up on a deep fly to corner in right.

Acuña caught the ball after just in front of the warning track with his back to the infield. He spun and fired and the ball reached third base in the air just in time for third baseman Nacho Alvarez to tag a slowing Vivas, who ignored third-base coach Luis Rojas' signal to slide.

Alvarez was casual as the throw approached in an attempt to fool Vivas, who would likely have been safe if he had run hard at the way and slid.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.