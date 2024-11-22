Brock Purdy's status for the 49ers in doubt this week because of sore shoulder

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been limited in practice this week because of a sore throwing shoulder and will likely be a game-time decision for Sunday's game at Green Bay.

Purdy only threw a few passes Wednesday and Thursday during the portion of practice open to the media after hurting his right shoulder in last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers postponed Purdy's usual news conference until Friday as the team is still determining whether he will be able to play against the Packers.

"He was still limited today, he didn't do as much yesterday but did a little bit more today," coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday in his weekly interview with the team's flagship radio station, KNBR. "He went out there and did a little bit then went back in about halfway through and rested up. Hopefully it will be feeling great on Sunday."

Purdy has not missed a start because of an injury since taking over as the 49ers' quarterback in December 2001. If he can't go on Sunday, that would deliver a major blow to his team's playoff hopes.

The Niners (5-5) are currently in a three-way tie for second in the NFC West, a game behind first-place Arizona, and have little margin for error if they want to get back to the playoffs after making it to the Super Bowl last season.

Purdy has completed 66% of his passes this season for 2,613 yards, 13 TDs, eight interceptions and a 95.9 passer rating that is down significantly from his league-leading mark of 113 in 2023.

Purdy isn't the only key player for San Francisco dealing with an injury this week. All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams didn't practice for a second straight day because of an ankle injury. Williams missed practice all of last week with the ankle injury but played against Seattle.

Star defensive end Nick Bosa left in the second half against the Seahawks after injuring his left hip and oblique and hasn't practiced this week. Bosa had previously been dealing with injuries to his right hip and oblique.

Shanahan has said that both Williams and Bosa won't need to practice this week in order to play on Sunday.

Running back Christian McCaffrey, still dealing with Achilles tendinitis, returned to practice Thursday after resting Wednesday. Tight end George Kittle practiced for a second straight day and says he will play this week after missing the Seattle game with a hamstring injury.

Receiver Jacob Cowing didn't practice a day after being limited because he was in the concussion protocol.

The team will issue its injury report for the game on Friday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.