Brooks Koepka returns to PGA Tour under stiff financial penalty just 5 weeks after leaving LIV

HONOLULU — Brooks Koepka is returning to the PGA Tour just five weeks after bolting from LIV Golf, agreeing to a one-time program for elite players that comes with a financial penalty that could rank among the largest in sports.

Koepka plans to resume his PGA Tour career in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines at the end of the month.

But he will not be eligible for PGA Tour equity grants for five years, he will not receive FedEx Cup bonus money in 2026 and he cannot play signature events unless he earns his way in.

The out-of-pocket cost is a $5 million charity donation to be decided jointly with the tour. The financial repercussions — no access to equity or FedEx Cup bonus money this year — is a potential loss the tour puts at $50 million and upward.

Brian Rolapp, the CEO of PGA Tour Enterprises, outlined the agreement with Koepka and details of the “Returning Member Program” in a memo to players Monday. A copy of the memo was obtained by The Associated Press.

Rolapp made clear, however, this was a one-time program and not a precedent.

It applies only to players who have won majors or The Players Championship from 2022 through 2025, meaning Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith would be the only LIV players who could return. They have three weeks to decide.

Koepka will have to earn his way into $20 million signature events. He would be added to the field to not take a spot from another tour player.

The board, which has a majority of players led by Tiger Woods, approved the program.

Rolapp described Koepka’s case as a “unique situation." He said the solution was guided by what would make the PGA Tour stronger, preserving playing opportunities for current members and responding to fans who want to see all the best players together.

But this is far from an open path back for LIV players if they want to return. The program had the tone of an ultimatum for the trio of stars still in the Saudi-funded league.

“Only those who have recently achieved the highest accomplishments in the game are eligible to return to the PGA Tour, where the best players in the world compete, week in and week out,” Rolapp wrote. “This is a one-time, defined window and is not a precedent for future situations.

“Once the door closes, there is no promise that this path will be available again.”

This can be viewed as catering to the stars — the tour has a history of that with the Player Impact Program and sponsor exemptions — but the stars are limited to a four-year window of big wins.

Those ineligible to return under this program — assuming they even want to — include Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, seven-time LIV winner Joaquin Niemann, Ryder Cup player Tyrrell Hatton of England and Patrick Reed.

Koepka, a five-time major champion, was one of the biggest names to sign with LIV Golf in June 2022. He said in a 2023 podcast with boxer Jake Paul that his contract was for at least $100 million and that "I signed for the dough."

Koepka, in a brief telephone interview, said he wasn't entirely sure the PGA Tour would allow him back this quickly but “I'm grateful it's come to this.”

“I've got a lot of work to do with some of the players,” he said about the reception he gets. “There's definitely guys who are happy, and definitely guys who will be angry. It's a harsh punishment financially. I understand exactly why the tour did that — it's meant to hurt. But it (his departure) hurt a lot of people.”

Rolapp said he understands there will be questions about holding a defector to LIV accountable, “especially after earning substantial compensation elsewhere.”

"Ultimately, by accepting membership in the Returning Member category, Brooks is making the decision to return to the PGA TOUR now — something our fans want, and something that strengthens both the game and our organization.”

The financial penalty is based largely on the value of the equity and how the 35-year-old Koepka performs. Assuming he averages a top-30 finish over the next five years and holds his equity shares until he is 50, tour officials estimate the potential loss of earnings at anywhere from $50 million to as high as $85 million.

Otherwise, he is back in the fold, exempt through 2028 based on his 2023 victory in the PGA Championship. He also would be eligible for the Presidents Cup and the indoor TGL league.

But he cannot receive sponsor exemptions to the $20 million signature events. He could only become eligible by qualifying, either with a PGA Tour victory or in two categories that reward current play.

In an effort to protect current players, Rolapp said Koepka would be added to the field at any such tournament he gets in. That includes the FedEx Cup playoffs. If he qualifies this year, the tour would take the 71st player in the standings for the postseason opener, and 51st and 31st players if Koepka advances to the Tour Championship.

