Broome has 23 points and 19 rebounds as No. 4 Auburn tops No. 12 UNC 85-72 to reach Maui title game

LAHAINA, Hawaii — (AP) — Johni Broome had 23 points and 19 rebounds to lead No. 4 Auburn to an 85-72 victory over No. 12 North Carolina in a Maui Invitational semifinal Tuesday night.

Miles Kelly added 15 points and Chad Baker-Mazara scored 14 for the Tigers (6-0), who never trailed and led by as many as 19. They will play Memphis for the tournament championship on Wednesday.

Broome scored 18 points in the first half and finished 9 of 18 from the field. He also had five assists and three blocks.

Chaney Johnson had 11 points and eight rebounds for Auburn. Denver Jones and Tahaad Pettiford scored 10 apiece.

Seth Trimble led the Tar Heels (4-2) with 17 points. RJ Davis, the reigning ACC player of the year, was held to a season-low 12 on 5-of-11 shooting.

North Carolina pulled to 33-30 on Jalen Washington's dunk in transition, but Auburn closed the first half on a 7-2 spurt to take a 40-32 lead at the break.

