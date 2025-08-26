Browns trade QB Kenny Pickett to the Raiders, where he'll back up Geno Smith

Kenny Pickett is on the move again.

The Browns traded Pickett to Las Vegas on Monday night for a fifth-round draft pick in 2026, giving the Raiders a proven backup quarterback and clearing the way for two rookies to back up Joe Flacco in Cleveland.

It's the third time in less than 18 months that Pickett has been traded. He was the 20th overall pick by Pittsburgh in the 2022 draft and started 24 games in two seasons for the Steelers before being dealt to Philadelphia in 2024.

Pickett will back up Geno Smith in Las Vegas after Aidan O'Connell broke his right wrist in Saturday's preseason game at Arizona.

The Eagles won the Super Bowl last season, when Pickett was the backup to Jalen Hurts. He was traded to Cleveland in March for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick.

Cleveland signed Flacco one month later and drafted Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Shedeur Sanders in the fifth.

Pickett suffered a hamstring injury on July 26 and didn't play in the preseason. Coach Kevin Stefanski had said he expected Pickett to be available for Cleveland’s Sept. 7 opener against Cincinnati.

Stefanski did not name a backup last week when Flacco was named the Week 1 starter, but Gabriel would likely fill that role if the Browns don't sign another QB. Cleveland released Tyler Huntley on Sunday, but he could be an option if the Browns want a veteran with starting experience.

O’Connell will miss six to eight weeks for Las Vegas, and coach Pete Carroll made it clear that the Raiders would pursue another quarterback because he said rookie Cam Miller wasn’t ready to be the No. 2.

“I want somebody who’s played,” Carroll said Sunday. “That’s what’s important, a guy that’s had game experience is really huge to me. We have Cam and Cam hasn’t played in the league much, so we’re looking for an experienced player that could help us.”

Pickett has started 25 games in three seasons and is 15-10. He has completed 62.6% of his passes for 4,765 yards with 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

O’Connell started 17 games over the past two seasons, including seven games in 2024. He threw for 1,612 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions last year.

The Raiders — who open at New England on Sept. 7 — signed Smith in the offseason, bumping O'Connell to the backup role.

