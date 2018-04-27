Buccaneers get Vita Vea at No. 12

ong> - Tampa Bay has plugged a major hole in its defensive line with nose tackle Vita Vea.
The Buccaneers had traded down from seventh to 12th -- Buffalo grabbed Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen in that deal -- and found a 6-foot-4, 345-pound man-mountain adept at stopping the run. At Washington, he often occupied or even overpowered more than one blocker.
He'll team with Tampa's longtime defensive tackle, Gerald McCoy, in an attempt to improve a defense that ranked last in the league in 2017.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}