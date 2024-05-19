Sports

Caicedo does a Beckham by scoring from halfway for Chelsea on final day of the Premier League season

Britain Soccer Premier League Chelsea's Moises Caicedo scores their side's first goal of the game from the half-way line during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge, London, Sunday May 19, 2024. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP) (Bradley Collyer/AP)

LONDON — (AP) — Moises Caicedo has done a David Beckham.

The Chelsea midfielder collected a scrambling clearance from Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto, took a touch and drove a shot from near the halfway line into the net for a remarkable goal in the teams' final game of the Premier League season on Sunday.

The goal from the Ecuador international gave Chelsea a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute.

Beckham famously scored from a similar distance for Manchester United on the opening day of the 1996-97 season against Wimbledon in one of the league's most famous goals.

