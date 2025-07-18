Caitlin Clark is still having an impact on WNBA All-Star Game even though she won't play

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Caitlin Clark bounced a ball, joined a team huddle and gave one of her All-Star teammate's shots a playful thumbs down before gingerly lobbing her own half-court heave Friday.

It may be the most demanding action anyone sees from Clark this weekend.

Indianapolis' big midseason weekend wasn't supposed to play out this way, with Clark patrolling the sidelines instead of impressing her home fans with more nifty passes or trademark logo 3-pointers.

But as she sits this one out because of yet another injury, Clark remains the center of attention. From the 30-story, larger-than-life image covering Indianapolis' JW Marriott Hotel to the wraps around the city's maze of skywalks, last season's Rookie of the Year seems every bit as in demand — maybe even more — as All-Star teammates with the Indiana Fever, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, or anyone else in town.

“Oh, yeah. I am going to be there,” Clark told “Good Morning America” on Friday, referring to Saturday night's game. “I am going to be there, active on the sideline. I’m going to cheer these two on.”

Clark did not speak during Friday's scheduled interviews with reporters.

For a league that has seen ticket sales and television ratings soar since Clark's arrival last season, her absence comes at the worst possible moment.

Indianapolis was selected as the All-Star host last summer, and Clark was set to make her debut in the 3-point contest in her adopted hometown. The contest may have featured the strongest field ever — the last two contest winners, Sabrina Ionescu of New York and Alisha Gray of Atlanta; former NCAA Division I scoring champ Kelsey Plum of Los Angeles and Washington rookie Sonia Citron — if Clark was in it.

Instead, Fever guard Lexie Hull will replace Clark in Friday's contest.

“I think Lexie deserves it,” Mitchell said. “I think that C.C. is dope for making sure that happened or the WNBA, for that matter, I don't know, and I think for the Fever it's just a good way to represent us and have someone the that this city loves.”

Of course, everyone wanted to see Clark, who remains quite active off the court.

In addition to the morning interview and a midday practice with the team she “drafted,” the coach she acquired in a trade and the team that bears her name, Clark was scheduled to appear on Sue Bird's podcast, WNBA Live and with two sports brands — Nike and Wilson — before returning for Friday night's festivities.

It's also a good bet Clark's schedule includes some injury treatment time.

Ionescu's advice: Take full advantage of the unexpected opportunities.

“I went through something similar in my career,” Ionescu said. “My first year, I didn't play due to injury and then second year, I had like three to four soft tissue injuries. You look back and it's a blessing in disguise because you're able to learn and grow and understand it's all part of your journey, continue to figure out what you need in a pro career.”

Clark won't have much down time Saturday, either.

There's a morning shootaround, a 15-minute interview session with reporters and then she'll have to navigate the newly constructed stage inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse before testing her coaching skills. And that may not be all.

“Obviously, unfortunate about Caitlin, but she's going to still have a great impact on this team,” said Liberty coach Sandy Brondello. “I will give the coaching hat to her as much as she wants, to be quite honest. We're going to play around with it a little bit. It'll be fun.”

Clark never missed a game in college or her first pro season because of injury but already has missed 10 this season with three muscle injuries.

Boston and Mitchell have seen how their teammate has responded in all 10 and expect nothing different this time, a contest that doesn't count in the standings.

"Caitlin will still be Caitlin, trust me guys," Mitchell said, drawing laughter. “She's going to be in a coaching uniform, like you'll definitely see the competitive nature. But I think for her, her body deserves what it deserves from a break standpoint. I think this weekend will still be about what her and other individuals have brought to our league.”

So while the league's biggest stars compete on the court, Clark will return to her role as promoter.

It's a role she must embrace if she hopes to play Tuesday when the regular season resumes with a home game against the defending champion Liberty — even if it's a disappointment for the women's basketball fans.

"I am feeling good,” Clark told GMA. “Obviously, a lot of this cheers me up. It’s fun to see everybody out here having such a good time.”

