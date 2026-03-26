Caitlin Clark works as a photographer for the Indiana Pacers as they host LeBron and the Lakers

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was taking a different kind of shot while the Indiana Pacers hosted LeBron James, Luka Doncic the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

Clark, donning a photographer’s vest, was credentialed by the Pacers as a photographer and snapped pictures along the baseline. She was presented with a folding seat with her personal logo before the game.

"Got some good stuff coming," Clark posted on social media.

Clark is entering her third season with the Fever. After missing most of last season because of injuries, she returned to action earlier this month in the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament. She led the United States in scoring at 11.6 points per game as the Americans went 5-0.

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