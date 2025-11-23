Caleb Williams throws for 3 TDs as Bears beat Steelers 31-28 with nemesis Aaron Rodgers sidelined

CHICAGO — Caleb Williams threw for three touchdowns, and the Bears beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-28 in a matchup of division leaders on Sunday with Chicago's old nemesis Aaron Rodgers sidelined by a broken left wrist.

Rodgers is 25-5 against the Bears from his long tenure in Green Bay. He once famously turned to the crowd at Soldier Field and screamed that he still owns Chicago. But the four-time MVP didn't get the chance to show if that's still the case.

Rodgers, who turns 42 on Dec. 2, was hurt in the second quarter of a 34-12 win over Cincinnati last week. He wore a brace when he practiced Friday on a limited basis, but the Steelers (6-5) went with Mason Rudolph in his place and fell into a first-place tie with Baltimore in the AFC North.

The NFC North-leading Bears (8-3) won for the eighth time in nine games. After rallying in the final two minutes the previous three weeks, they held onto a late leade this time.

Pittsburgh pulled within three when Rudolph found Pat Freiermuth for a 3-yard score with 6 1/2 minutes remaining to cap a 17-play drive. The Steelers had the ball near midfield in the closing minute when Jaquan Brisker tipped a fourth-down pass at the line, sealing the win for Chicago.

Williams, who shaky at Minnesota last week despite setting a franchise single-season record with his fifth fourth-quarter comeback, found his rhythm in the second half after consistently overthrowing receivers in the first two quarters. He was 19 of 35 for 239 yards against a team that came in allowing a league-worst 261.7 yards passing per game. Williams was also strip-sacked by T.J. Watt in the end zone early in the second quarter, and the Steelers’ Nick Herbig recovered the fumble for a touchdown.

DJ Moore had five receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns after catching just one pass over the previous two games. He caught a 5-yard TD in the first quarter, and his 25-yard score early in the third gave Chicago a 24-21 lead.

Colston Loveland had a touchdown catch. Kyle Monangai ran for a score and Montez Sweat had two sacks.

Rudolph, who returned to Pittsburgh for a second stint when he signed in March, settled down after throwing an interception on his first pass. He was 24 of 31 for 171 yards with a touchdown.

Kenneth Gainwell, coming off one of the best days of his career, had 92 yards rushing, including a 55-yarder that led to a touchdown late in the first half. He caught seven passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns last week against Cincinnati and finished with 105 total yards.

DK Metcalf and Jaylen Warren each ran for TDs for the Steelers.

Injuries

Steelers: CB Joey Porter Jr. hurt his leg in the first half and returned to the game before exiting in the third quarter with a hip injury. ... Metcalf (ankle) hobbled to the sideline in the second and third quarters. ... OT Broderick Jones suffered a stinger in the fourth quarter.

Bears: LB Ruben Hyppolite (shoulder) and CB Tyrique Stevenson (hip) exited the game. Both were hurt in the first half. ... DL Domique Robinson was evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Steelers: Host Buffalo next Sunday.

Bears: Visit Philadelphia on Friday.

