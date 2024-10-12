Cam Skattebo runs for 156 yards and 2 TDs, Arizona State knocks off No. 16 Utah 27-19

TEMPE, Ariz. — (AP) — Kenny Dillingham screamed through an adrenaline-fueled interview and got caught up in a student mosh pit.

The sea of humanity enveloping him, the Arizona State coach and alum joined in, jumping and shouting with the students after Arizona State's 27-19 victory over No. 16 Utah on Friday night.

“I was one of these guys! I was doing this!” Dillingham said, bouncing with the crowd before disappearing.

A year after suffering through an injury-plagued, 3-9 first season, Dillingham's Sun Devils have already made their mark in the Big 12.

Arizona State (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) is off to its best start since opening the 2019 season 5-1 and notched its biggest victory under Dillingham despite losing quarterback Sam Leavitt for most of the second quarter.

Cam Skattebo had a lot to do with it.

The bulldozing running back punished the Utes all night, finishing with 158 yards and two touchdowns.

In the third quarter, Skattebo broke several tackles, put his hand down to keep his balance and stiff-armed another tackler for a 50-yard touchdown run. Skattebo put the game all but out of reach in the fourth quarter, breaking a tackle then outrunning Utah's defense for a 47-yard touchdown dash.

“We beat the No. 16 team in the country,” Skattebo said. “Who says we can't beat anybody else?”

The Utes (4-2, 1-2) had plenty chances in quarterback Cameron Rising's return from missing three games with a finger injury.

Rising was mostly ineffective, limited by the hand injury and a first-quarter leg injury that limited him the rest of the game. The seventh-year senior threw three interceptions and finished 16 for 37 for 209 yards.

“Those guys did a great job of getting open, but I wasn't able to get them the ball and throw it accurate,” Rising said. “We just weren't able to move it because of that.”

Rising's issues were only part of Utah's problems.

The Utes spent most of the night failing to capitalize, scoring one touchdown in seven trips across Arizona State's 30.

Rising threw an interception at Arizona State's 9, Utah turned it over on downs early in the fourth quarter and the Utes had to settle for field goals on four more trips inside Arizona State's 30. The last, by Cole Becker from 46 yards in the fourth quarter, came after a pass-interference penalty against Money Parks negated Mycah Pittman's 12-yard touchdown catch.

Micah Bernard carried Utah's offense most of the night, running for 129 yards and a touchdown.

“As long as we continue to have our woes in the red zone, we may not win another game,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “That's just how important it is.”

McCullough's night

Caleb McCoullough entered his senior season having spent his entire career at Arizona State despite consecutive 3-9 seasons.

The linebacker had his best game against Utah.

McCullough had 12 tackles — 1 1/2 for a loss — and snagged two interceptions, including the game clincher in the fourth quarter.

“He's a guy who was here through all the mess, through all the bad things that were happening,” Dillingham said. “He was one of the few guys who stayed and for him to make that play is awesome.”

The takeaway

Skattebo has been one of the nation's most versatile running backs and seems to get better later in games. His hard running and an improved defense may lead to Arizona State earning its first ranking since 2021. Utah will likely drop out of the AP Top 25 after its second straight loss.

Up next

Utah: Hosts TCU next Saturday.

Arizona State: At Cincinnati next Saturday.

