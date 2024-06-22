Cameron Young posts 59 at Travelers Championship for first sub-60 round on PGA Tour in 4 years

CROMWELL, Conn. — (AP) — Cameron Young made a par putt from just inside 10 feet for an 11-under 59 on Saturday in the Travelers Championship, the first sub-60 round on the PGA Tour in nearly four years.

Young made two eagles on par 4s, holing out with wedge from 142 yards on the third hole and driving the 280-yard 15th hole to within 4 feet.

It was the 13th sub-60 round since Al Geiberger first shot golf's “magic number” at the 1977 Memphis Classic. Scottie Scheffler had been the most recent at the TPC Boston in 2020 at The Northern Trust.

This didn't even get Young the distinction of owning the course record at the TPC River Highlands. Jim Furyk shot a 58 in 2016 at the Travelers Championship, the lowest round in PGA Tour history.

Young was able to lift, clean and place his golf ball in the short grass because of soggy course conditions and the potential of more rain.

He could have gone even lower. After his eagle on the 15th hole, Young hit his tee shot to 7 feet on the par-3 16th and missed the short birdie putt. On the closing hole, needing birdie to tie Furyk's record, his drive settled on the steep face of a fairway bunker and Young was unable to get it on the green.

He still made the par putt for the seventh round of 59 or lower this year on tours around the world, including a 59 by Joaquin Niemann on LIV Golf and a record-tying 57 by Cristobal del Solar on the Korn Ferry Tour in Bogota, Colombia.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.