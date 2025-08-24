Canadian star Brooke Henderson wins at home in CPKC Women’s Open

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario — (AP) — Canadian star Brooke Henderson won her second CPKC Women’s Open title Sunday, beating playing partner Minjee Lee by a stroke for her first victory in more than 2 1/2 years.

Henderson closed with a 4-under 68 at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club to finish at 15-under 269. Lee, the Australian player ranked fourth in the world, had a 68.

Henderson broke a tie for the lead with a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th. On the short par-4 17th, she followed Lee's 13-foot birdie putt with a 12-footer of her own to keep the lead.

Also the 2018 champion at Wascana in Saskatchewan, the 27-year-old Henderson won her 14th LPGA Tour title and first since January 2023. She's from Smith Falls, Ontario.

Lee won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June in Texas for her third major title and 11th LPGA Tour title.

Mao Saigo of Japan was third at 11 under after a 66. Fellow Japanese player Akie Iwai, the winner last week in Oregon who led after each of the first two rounds, had a 69 to finish fourth at 10 under.

Aphrodite Deng, the 15-year-old Canadian amateur who was tied for second after an opening 66, had a 73 to tie for 20th at 4 under.

