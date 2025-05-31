PSG leads 2-0 against Inter Milan at halftime in the Champions League final

MUNICH — (AP) — First-half goals from Achraf Hakimi and Desire Doue gave Paris Saint-Germain a 2-0 halftime lead against Inter Milan in Saturday's Champions League final.

PSG totally dominated the half at Allianz Arena to move within touching distance of a first Champions League title.

It took just 12 minutes for the French champion to go ahead with a move of speed and precision when Vitinha’s threaded pass into the box found the feet of Doue. The forward could have shot but instead slid in Hakimi to tap into an open net.

Former Inter player Hakimi's celebrations were muted but PSG fans erupted — lighting flares in celebration.

Eight minutes later and the lead was doubled — though this time it relied more on luck than precision as Doue’s shot from the right of the box deflected off Federico Dimarco and past Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

For Inter, this would be a second defeat in the final in three years after losing to Manchester City in 2023. PSG lost its only previous final against Bayern Munich in 2020.

