The Chiefs' pursuit of a 3-peat is the hot topic among many storylines entering 2024 NFL season

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs chasing history will be the hottest topic throughout the NFL season.

Kansas City’s three-peat quest is only one of many interesting storylines.

Aaron Rodgers is back in New York after his first season with the Jets lasted only four plays. The 40-year-old four-time NFL MVP is returning from a torn Achilles tendon and aiming to help the Jets end the league's longest active playoff drought.

No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams takes over for the Bears, looking to end Chicago’s lengthy search for a franchise quarterback.

Fellow rookie QB Jayden Daniels leads the Commanders, who begin their second season under a new ownership group that saved Washington from Dan Snyder.

Russell Wilson tries to revive his career in Pittsburgh, becoming the third different QB the Steelers turn to since Ben Roethlisberger last played three years ago.

Jim Harbaugh returned to the NFL to coach the Los Angeles Chargers after winning a national title at Michigan. With Justin Herbert under center, Harbaugh doesn’t have to start from scratch.

His brother, John Harbaugh, and the Baltimore Ravens have unfinished business. Two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to the league’s best record, but they couldn’t beat Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs.

The pressure is on Josh Allen to deliver in Buffalo after the Bills lost in the divisional round for the third straight season.

The San Francisco 49ers’ bid to return to the Super Bowl after falling just short against the Chiefs could be derailed by contract disputes. All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and standout wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk still haven’t resolved their issues.

Nick Sirianni stayed put in Philadelphia despite a late-season collapse that had the Eagles go from 10-1 to blown out by Tampa Bay in a wild-card game. Jalen Hurts is learning a new offensive system again but another playmaker, Saquon Barkley, joined a star-studded cast that surrounds him.

The Cowboys didn’t do much in the offseason after another playoff failure. Coach Mike McCarthy enters the final season of his contract and Dak Prescott is planning to play out the last year of his deal unless he gets an extension. Jerry Jones did open up his checkbook for All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, ending a long holdout.

Dan Campbell’s Lions are a popular pick to make their first trip to the Super Bowl after his fourth-down gambles cost Detroit a shot last season.

Jordan Love got paid in Green Bay and looks to build off his successful first season leading the Packers.

Trevor Lawrence also joined the $55 million club (average annual salary) in Jacksonville. The Jaguars have to rebound from a disappointing finish after failing to reach the playoffs despite an 8-3 start.

C.J. Stroud took the Houston Texans from worst to first and now they seek to take another step in a packed AFC.

Deshaun Watson watched Joe Flacco lead the Browns to the playoffs and fans in Cleveland are running out of patience waiting for him to live up to expectations.

A healthy and blonde Joe Burrow is back in Cincinnati, giving the Bengals reason for optimism.

Kirk Cousins joined the Falcons along with new coach Raheem Morris, taking aim at dethroning the Buccaneers in the NFC South.

Tampa Bay is running it back after re-signing Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and several key players from a team that far exceeded expectations last year.

The Dolphins made Tua Tagovailoa a $53 million a year QB, putting faith in him to lead Miami to its first playoff win in 24 years.

Bill Belichick moved onto a television career with Jerod Mayo starting a new era in New England. The Patriots hope Drake Maye brings a fraction of Tom Brady’s success.

The Broncos turn to rookie Bo Nix, who seems like a fit for Sean Payton’s offense.

Antonio Pierce gets a full season in charge in Las Vegas to show what he can do with the Raiders.

The Colts are counting on Anthony Richardson to stay healthy and put them in playoff contention.

Brian Callahan takes over in Tennessee as the rebuilding Titans give Will Levis a shot to be their quarterback of the future.

Daniel Jones and Brian Daboll have plenty to prove with the New York Giants.

The Vikings lost J.J. McCarthy for the season, assuring Sam Darnold gets yet another chance to be a No. 1 QB. He’s got Justin Jefferson and more talent than he had with the Jets and Panthers.

As for Carolina, new coach Dave Canales is tasked with getting the best out of Bryce Young. He already did it for Mayfield and Geno Smith.

The Saints haven’t been to the playoffs since Payton and Drew Brees left. Dennis Allen and Derek Carr may not get anymore chances in New Orleans if they don’t get it done this season.

Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. team up, making the Cardinals a sneaky team in the NFC.

Matthew Stafford remains with the Rams but Los Angeles must replace defensive superstar Aaron Donald. Sean McVay is coming off perhaps his best coaching season and nobody is doubting his ability to keep the team in the playoff mix.

The Seahawks begin a new era without Pete Carroll. Mike Macdonald leads a Seattle team that needed a new defensive approach.

Eighteen weeks and 272 games to determine the teams that’ll play in January to figure out which two face off in February for the Vince Lombardi trophy.

All of it kicks off with the Ravens-Chiefs facing off in a rematch of the AFC championship game. Then it’s the Eagles-Packers playing on a Friday night in the first NFL game in Brazil.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.