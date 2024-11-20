Cleveland to bid for WNBA team. City has strong history with women's hoops, Rockers once in league

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Cleveland wants back in the WNBA game.

With interest in women's pro basketball surging, Rock Entertainment Group, which is also tied into the NBA's Cavaliers, is trying to bring a WNBA expansion team to Cleveland.

“It has long been woven into our mission to utilize our platform to unite our community in ways that drive equal opportunities across the board,” said Nic Barlage, CEO of the Cavs, Rock Entertainment Group and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. "To that end, we are actively pursuing bringing a WNBA expansion team to Cleveland.

“Cleveland’s vibrant ecosystem of world-class assets, passionate and engaged sports fans, coupled with a culture that has allowed professional sports to thrive, make our Team and city uniquely positioned to provide an ideal home for the W’s next franchise.”

Cleveland previously had a WNBA team — the Rockers — from 1997 to 2003.

The WNBA is adding three expansion teams in the next two seasons with Golden State, Portland and Toronto joining to boost the league's franchises to 15. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has said the WNBA would like to add a 16th team by the 2028 season.

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently said he's part of a group trying to get a WNBA franchise in Kansas City. Mahomes is already part owner of the Kansas City Current, who play in the National Women's Soccer League.

St. Louis and Philadelphia have also been mentioned as possible WNBA destinations.

Cleveland could have an advantage over the others because of its strong history with women's basketball and an NBA-sized arena.

The city hosted this year's Women's Final Four at 19,000-seat Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The games were sold out and events surrounding the weekend drew massive crowds in part because of Iowa's Caitlin Clark, who led her team to a runner-up finish before going pro and winning Rookie of the Year with the Indiana Fever.

Barlage pointed out the success of the Final Four as well as the city recently hosting the 2021 NFL Draft and 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend as further proof that a “WNBA Team will thrive in Northeast Ohio.”

