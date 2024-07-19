Clippers trade Russell Westbrook to Jazz. He's expected to join the Nuggets after a buyout

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers sent Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz on Thursday in a sign-and-trade deal for point guard Kris Dunn.

The Jazz are expected to buy out the former NBA MVP's contract so Westbrook can sign with the Denver Nuggets, according to ESPN.

Utah also got the right to swap second-round draft picks in 2030, the draft rights to center Balsa Koprivica and cash.

Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star and the 2017 MVP for Oklahoma City, was traded for the fifth time in his career. He has now been traded to Utah by both franchises in his native Los Angeles in the past 18 months.

The 35-year-old Westbrook has reportedly opted into the final year of his contract with the Clippers, who were to pay him just over $4 million. The point guard averaged a career-low 11.1 points per game while mostly coming off the bench last season for the Clippers, who were bounced by Dallas in the first round of the playoffs while Kawhi Leonard was injured.

“Russ is an all-time great, and we were fortunate to have him here,” Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said in a statement. “He lifted the energy and intensity of the group. We look forward to seeing him continue his decorated career.”

If Westbrook clears waivers, ESPN says he plans to join the Nuggets, who are in need of guard depth after parting with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson earlier this month.

The deal brings an end to Westbrook's two attempts to win a championship in his hometown. He first had a wildly disappointing 1 1/2 seasons with the Lakers, who acquired him in August 2021 to be the third superstar alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis on a team with title aspirations.

Instead, Westbrook managed just 17.4 points per game for the Lakers while struggling to play alongside James and Davis with any of his usual effectiveness. The Lakers traded Westbrook to Utah in February 2023, and he signed with the Clippers after the Jazz bought out his contract.

Westbrook improved his shooting percentage with the Clippers, but also never returned to the heights of his high-scoring, ball-dominating peak on another team with veteran stars. He had a diminished role for much of the second half of last season while largely coming off the bench.

Los Angeles has also lost Paul George to Philadelphia in free agency this month, but Leonard and James Harden will return along with Ivica Zubac, Norman Powell and Terance Mann.

The Clippers will be the sixth NBA team in nine seasons for Dunn, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 draft. Dunn averaged 5.4 points and 3.8 assists per game last season for the Jazz while starting 32 of his 66 games.

“Kris is a relentless point-of-attack defender, a connector on the offensive end and a terrific teammate,” Frank said. “He’ll help improve our defense and balance our backcourt.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.