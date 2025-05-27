Coco Gauff jokes about forgotten rackets after opening win at French Open

PARIS — (AP) — Coco Gauff caused a brief and amusing delay at the French Open on Tuesday when she stepped onto Court Philippe-Chatrier without her rackets.

Gauff looked confused before a ball boy ran out minutes later carrying her pack of mint-colored rackets.

“That’s better,” said the court announcer, drawing laughter, applause and smiles from the crowd in the tournament’s main stadium.

Despite the mix-up, No. 2-seeded Gauff went on to defeat Australia’s Olivia Gadecki 6-2, 6-2 in her opening match.

The American jokingly blamed her coach for the missing rackets.

“Honestly, as long as I’ve been on tour, my coach has always put the rackets in the bag before the match because he’s very superstitious,” she said. “I’m blaming it on my coach. It’s OK.”

Gadecki also found humor in the incident.

“Now that I think about it, it seems like that was the only way I was going to win the match,” she said about Gauff’s empty-handed arrival. “It was a funny little incident.”

Gauff was a 2022 finalist at Roland-Garros and is among the title contenders again.

