Colorado Buffaloes football field damaged by man driving crashed pickup, police say

BOULDER, Colo. — (AP) — A man was arrested after being involved in several hit-and-run crashes, nearly hitting a person and eventually crashing his pickup truck through a gate and driving it onto the football stadium at the University of Colorado, causing damage to the grass, officials said.

The Colorado Buffaloes, who are coached by former NFL player Deion Sanders, don't play a home game again until they host Baylor on Sept. 21. The field will be ready, university officials said.

Witnesses reported a blue pickup truck struck at least two vehicles at 6:45 p.m. Thursday and continued driving, hitting trees and signs, as well. The driver nearly struck one of the witnesses who tried to stop him, Boulder police said. The driver continued on, striking at least one other vehicle.

Officers attempted to stop the driver, but he got away. He was spotted again minutes later near the football stadium, but university police were also unable to stop him. He rammed a gate and drove onto Folsom Field, surrendering to police after a brief negotiation.

One of his rear tires was gone and the wheel was dug into the grass at the 40-yard-line, online images showed.

The university is evaluating the damage to the field and two entrance gates at the stadium, but it will have no impact on the Buffaloes next home game, said Steve Hurlbert with Colorado’s athletics department.

A 48-year-old man was booked into jail on several charges including criminal attempted vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, three counts of leaving the scene of a crash after causing damage and criminal mischief involving damages of $100,000 to $150,000, police said.

