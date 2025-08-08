Colts QB Anthony Richardson is day-to-day after injuring finger, AP source says

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is considered day-to-day with a dislocated pinkie, a person with knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t yet made an official statement.

It’s unclear when Richardson will practice next. Indy did not hold practice Friday and is scheduled to do so Saturday in Westfield, Indiana, a suburb on Indianapolis' northwest side.

Richardson was injured on the second possession of the Colts' preseason game against the Ravens on Thursday night. He was driven into the ground by unblocked Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo. When Richardson got up, he saw his finger at an awkward angle and immediately left the game. He did not return.

Coach Shane Steichen said the finger popped out of place and trainers popped it back in.

"I just looked down and I see my finger, different direction, and I’m like, ‘Maybe I’m tripping,’” Richardson said. “I looked at it again, and it was definitely like that.”

Richardson attempted to grip the ball on the sideline but said it didn't quite feel right.

That meant Daniel Jones, who is battling Richardson for Indy's starting job, got more action than expected. Steichen said after the game that he would consider changing his script for next Saturday's game against Green Bay. Jones was expected to start that game, likely taking more snaps than Richardson.

Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, has battled a series of injuries through his first two seasons. He's played in just 16 of 34 games, missing all but two because of injury. Richardson also has been unable to finish several additional games.

The stops and starts have hindered Richardson's development. He completed 47.7% of his throws last season, the lowest percentage among regular starters.

Jones signed a one-year, $14 million contract during the offseason. He was added to compete with Richardson after spending his first six seasons with the New York Giants. He was released during last season and signed with the Minnesota Vikings but did not take an official snap.

