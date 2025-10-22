Commanders' Jayden Daniels out with injury and Marcus Mariota to start vs. Chiefs, AP source says

WASHINGTON — Quarterback Jayden Daniels will miss the Washington Commanders' game at the Kansas City Chiefs because of an injured right hamstring and Marcus Mariota will start in his place, a person with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not officially ruled him out for the Monday night game.

Washington (3-4) has lost two games in a row heading into the contest at Kansas City (4-3).

Daniels had an MRI exam a day after leaving in the third quarter of Washington's 44-22 loss at the NFC East-rival Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. He grabbed at the back of his right leg while limping off the field after getting sacked and fumbling.

Daniels, the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, already has missed two games this season because of an injury to his left knee, on which he’s been wearing a brace. Washington went 1-1 in those games with Mariota starting in his place.

Against Dallas, Mariota came in to replace Daniels and threw a pick-6 on his second pass of the day.

